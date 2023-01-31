Sports

Germany clinch top spot in hockey rankings; India placed sixth

Germany clinch top spot in hockey rankings; India placed sixth

Written by V Shashank Jan 31, 2023, 04:24 pm 3 min read

Germany won the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in Odisha (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

2023 Hockey World Cup champions, Germany, are now the number one men's team in the latest rankings released by FIH. Germany beat Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout to claim their third World Cup honor. Notably, the Germans were ranked fourth before the concluded event in Odisha. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team remained unmoved at the sixth spot. Here are more details.

Germany move to the top spot

Germany gained three places to be the number one side. The Netherlands, who won bronze at the 2023 WC, gained a spot to be second. Belgium lost a place to be seated third. Australia slipped three places to fourth. England and India were unmoved at the fifth and sixth spots, respectively. Meanwhile, Korea and New Zealand swapped places to be ninth and 10th, respectively.

A look at the latest rankings

Here are the top 10 ranked teams and their points post the 2023 Hockey World Cup Germany (2912.47) Netherlands (2848.29) Belgium (2845.82) Australia (2792.96) England (2536.24) India (2478.22) Argentina (2260.32) Spain (2093.52) Korea (1942.50) New Zealand (1899.79)

Germany are three-time World Cup champions

Germany are only behind Pakistan, who have won the tournament four times (1971, 1978, 1982, and 1994). Germany have the joint second-most titles alongside the Netherlands and Australia. Belgium could have become the fourth team to defend their title after Pakistan (1978 and 1982), Germany (2002 and 2006), and Australia (2010 and 2014). Meanwhile, Netherlands finished third, beating Australia 3-1 in the third-place playoff.

India's performance at the 2023 World Cup

India were seated in Pool D alongside Spain, England, and Wales. India overpowered Spain 2-0 in their opening game, followed by a goalless draw against England. The hosts bested Wales 4-2, concluding second in Pool D. India met NZ in the crossover match, only to lose in the shootout. They ended their campaign with wins over Japan (8-0) and SA (5-2) in placement playoffs.

Worst-ever finish for a host nation

India finished joint-ninth in the team standings alongside Argentina. This is the worst-ever finish by a host nation in a men's Hockey World Cup. India broke their record, having finished eighth in the 2010 event in Delhi. Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur 2002) and Argentina (Buenos Aires 1978) also finished in eighth place while hosting the competition.

Reid resigns as Indian hockey team coach

On Monday, Graham Reid resigned as the Indian men's hockey team head coach. The decision came after India's disastrous run in the 2023 World Cup. Notably, Reid and his support staff led India to a historic bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. India also won silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, besides finishing third in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.