Netflix to premiere 'Train To Busan' director's Korean series 'Hellbound'

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 23, 2021, 05:52 pm

The series is based on a webtoon of the same name

New Korean series Hellbound is set to premiere on Netflix on November 19, the streaming giant announced on Friday. Train To Busan fame Yeon Sang-ho has helmed the supernatural flick. Announcing the release date, Netflix shared the poster of Hellbound on social media. The Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, and Park Jeong-min starrer is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Announcement

You can view the announcement here

"Are you ready for HELLBOUND? The world has turned into literal hell." "Supernatural beings plunge the city into chaos as they carry judgment on the people. A religious group rises to prominence, calling the attacks divine retribution." "From the director of box office hit TRAIN TO BUSAN... Coming November 19, only on Netflix," read the caption. Netflix also shared a promo video on Twitter.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video

A new series from the depths of hell (via South Korea), and the director of Train to Busan. Hellbound. Coming 19 Nov. pic.twitter.com/vk9UDuqjIU — Netflix UK Ireland (@NetflixUK) October 22, 2021

Details

Everything about the upcoming supernatural flick

Notably, director Sang-ho and Choi Gyu-seok are the cartoonists of webtoon Hellbound. The story is about otherworldly beings who make a sudden appearance to condemn individuals on Earth to hell. The event causes chaos and a religious group "The New Truth" grows to influence the people of Earth. Their involvement in the issue makes some people suspect their connection with the event.

Updates

Amazon Prime Video's announcement of K-series slate

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video launched its slate of K-dramas a couple of days back. True Beauty, Taxi Driver, Strangers From Hell, Hotel Del Luna, and Tale of The Nine Tailed are some of the series that will be streamed on the OTT platform. In the upcoming weeks, the streaming giant will also premiere the recently-released series The Penthouse: War in Life and Mrs Queen.

History

Netflix's 'Squid Game' becomes the OTT platform's most-viewed series

To note, Netflix's recently released K-series Squid Game received massive attention from people across the globe. It also turned out to be the most viewed series on the streaming platform with more than 111 million views. Directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the survival drama features Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung.