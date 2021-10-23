SRK-Kajol's blockbuster 'DDLJ' turns Broadway musical 'Come Fall in Love'

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Oct 23, 2021, 05:21 pm

DDLJ musical 'Come Fall in Love' to premiere in September 2022

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol's evergreen Bollywood blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is heading to Broadway. Based on the much-acclaimed 1995 Bollywood film, a new musical titled Come Fall In Love is being made. The film, which is most popularly known by its initials DDLJ, is set to have a world premiere at the Old Globe Theater in San Diego in September 2022.

Director

Aditya Chopra's debut in Broadway as a director

The DDLJ Broadway musical is going to be helmed by Indian filmmaker Aditya Chopra. DDLJ was Chopra's debut directorial in Bollywood, and this musical also marks his debut as a Broadway director. He is ready to recreate the same magic in his upcoming Broadway adaptation, backed by India's largest film studio Yash Raj Films. The original Hindi blockbuster has completed 26 years recently.

Information

Stellar team includes music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani

The new Broadway musical comprises a stellar creative team. Laurence Oliver Award-winner Nell Benjamin has joined as the lyricist, while Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani are set to compose music for the new Broadway musical. Emmy and Tony Award winner Derek McLane will design the set. However, the stellar cast of the high-budget musical is yet to be announced by the makers.

Chopra's comment on making Broadway debut

Talking about his upcoming Broadway debut, Chopra expressed that despite being nervous, he has confidence in the fantastic team. "I'm terribly nervous and incredibly excited. But what is giving me confidence is the fantastic team that I have. Each one of them are masters of their field and their brilliance and expertise is going to make this a fantastic show," he said.

Details

Search for an ensemble cast to begin shortly

Reportedly, the musical also marks Yash Raj Films' 50th anniversary. The DDLJ Musical in the English language for a worldwide audience will tell the story of young Indian-American Simran, whose strict father promises her hand in marriage to a family friend's son in India. While the story remains the same, it won't feature SRK or Kajol. Search for the ensemble cast will begin shortly.