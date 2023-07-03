Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor-Natalie Portman to don Dior at Paris Fashion Week

Written by Aikantik Bag July 03, 2023 | 04:14 pm 1 min read

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been invited to Paris Fashion Week

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most famous fashion icons of India. The Indian actor is known less for her movies and more for her suave yet quirky fashion sense. Reports are rife that the Neerja actor is set to grace the Paris Fashion Week showcasing Dior's autumn-winter 2023-2024 haute-couture collection. Reportedly, she shares a very close relationship with Dior.

Kapoor Ahuja's association with the brand

The report is exciting as Kapoor Ahuja is set to feature with Academy Award winner Natalie Portman. Fans are excited to see Kapoor Ahuja in a Dior outfit. Recently, Kapoor Ahuja attended the Dior India event in Mumbai. This was the first time a European luxury megabrand included India in its regular seasonal schedules. The Paris Fashion Week will be from September 25-October 3.

Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actor took a maternity break and her last release was The Zoya Factor in 2019. Currently, she is gearing up for the OTT release of her film Blind. This Sujoy Ghosh-bankrolled film was in a tussle for some time now. Reportedly, she has two big projects in her kitty which will go on floors in 2024 and currently, they are kept under wraps.

