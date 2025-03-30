What's the story

Iconic Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is still looking for a worthy replacement for actor Disha Vakani, who played the much-loved Dayaben.

Despite several reports claiming a new actor had been finalized, a source told Times of India that the hunt is still on.

"The hunt to find Disha Vakani's replacement is still going on," said the insider. "Auditions have been ongoing for quite some time, but no suitable actor has been selected."