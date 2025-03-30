No Dayaben yet: 'TMKOC' makers still searching for new actor
What's the story
Iconic Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is still looking for a worthy replacement for actor Disha Vakani, who played the much-loved Dayaben.
Despite several reports claiming a new actor had been finalized, a source told Times of India that the hunt is still on.
"The hunt to find Disha Vakani's replacement is still going on," said the insider. "Auditions have been ongoing for quite some time, but no suitable actor has been selected."
Previous report
Mock shoots with potential Dayaben were happening, reports claimed
News18 reported that the makers of TMKOC have been auditioning actors to find a new Dayaben, and one of them has impressed producer Asit Kumar Modi.
The insider told the publication, "Yes, it is right. Asit ji had been looking for a new Dayaben, and recently, one of the auditions impressed him a lot."
"Mock shoots with the actress are underway. It's been around a week that she has been here, shooting with us," the source added.
Cast expansion
New characters to join 'TMKOC' cast soon
Apart from the search for a new Dayaben, the show is also gearing up to introduce new characters.
The ToI source disclosed that a few new characters will be joining the cast of TMKOC in the next 15-20 days.
However, no details about the characters and the actors who will play them have been revealed yet.
Fan disappointment
Vakani's absence from 'TMKOC' continues to disappoint fans
Notably, Vakani, who went on maternity leave in 2017, hasn't returned to TMKOC since, despite producer Modi's multiple efforts to bring her back. Her long absence from the show has left many fans disappointed.
The character Dayaben, famous for her iconic "hey maa maa maa" catchphrase, has been a fan-favorite since Vakani first starred on the show in 2008.