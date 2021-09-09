No serious vaccine side effects in breastfeeding moms, infants: Study

The research involved 180 breastfeeding women who received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine

Breastfeeding mothers vaccinated with Pfizer or Moderna preventive experienced similar side effects to what have previously been reported in non-breastfeeding women, while infants exhibited no adverse events after immunization, a study has found. The research, published in the journal Breastfeeding Medicine, involved 180 breastfeeding women who received both doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine.

Over 85% participants reported temporary symptoms following the second dose

Over 85 percent of the participants reported temporary localized symptoms, such as pain, redness, swelling, or itching at the injection site, and systemic side effects, including chills, muscle or body aches, fever, and vomiting, with higher frequency following the second dose.

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren't red flags for mothers, infants: Professor

"A mother's first concern is the safety of her child," said Christina Chambers, a professor at the University of California (UC) San Diego School of Medicine in the US. "Our study, along with the previous research, suggests the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not red flags for breastfeeding mothers and their infants," Chambers further said.

Small proportion of women reported a reduction in milk supply

Following the second dose, women who received the Moderna vaccine were significantly more likely to report symptoms, according to the researchers. A small proportion of women following the first dose of either vaccine brand reported a reduction in milk supply, and significantly more women reported a reduction in milk supply following the second dose of Moderna, they said.

Supply came back within 72 hours after vaccination: Chambers

"We want to emphasize that reduction in milk supply was in a small subset of women and came back fully within 72 hours after vaccination. We cannot be certain that supply reduction was a side effect of the vaccine or another unknown factor," said Chambers.

Irritability and poor sleep were reported in some breastfed children

"What we do know is that the vaccine is incredibly effective in providing protection from COVID-19, which has proven to be a devastating and serious virus with possible long-term side effects," he said. "Irritability and poor sleep were reported in some breastfed children, but no serious adverse events," the researchers said. "We know the many benefits of breastfeeding," Chambers said.

Results will encourage women to continue feeding post-vaccination: Chambers

"Breast milk provides an abundance of nutritional components to infants that provide many health benefits, from stronger immune systems to lower rates of obesity and other conditions and illnesses," said Chambers. "Our results should encourage lactating women to get the COVID-19 vaccine and to continue to breastfeed their infants. Both are critical," she added. "The symptoms post-vaccination were self-reported," the researchers noted.