Russia launches largest aerial assault on Ukraine; F-16 pilot dies

Russia has launched its largest aerial assault on Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022. The Ukrainian air force reported that a total of 537 aerial weapons were used, including 477 drones and decoys, as well as 60 missiles. Yuriy Ihnat, head of communications for Ukraine's air force, described the attack as "the most massive airstrike" yet, targeting regions across Ukraine, including western areas far from the frontline.

Defense response Ukraine's air defense shoots down 249 aerial targets Ukraine's air defense managed to shoot down 249 of the aerial targets, while 226 were lost, possibly due to electronic jamming. The attack resulted in casualties across several regions. In Kherson and Kharkiv, one person each died from drone strikes, while six were injured in Cherkasy. An industrial facility in Drohobych was also damaged by a drone attack, which also forced parts of the city to lose power.

Pilot casualty F-16 warplane crashes, pilot dies An F-16 warplane supplied by Western partners crashed while defending against the attack. The pilot, Maksym Ustymenko, died after shooting down seven aerial targets. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the loss and praised Ustymenko's heroism in defending Ukraine's skies.

Territorial claim Ukrainian drone attack injures 2 in Russia On the Russian side, two people were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Bryansk. Russia also claimed to have taken control of Novoukrainka village in the partially occupied Donetsk region. The conflict has turned into a testing ground for new weaponry, with both sides developing increasingly sophisticated drones.