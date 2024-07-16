In short Simplifying... In short Uber has launched a new feature allowing users to check fares and book virtual car trips in different cities, aimed at simplifying travel planning for global events like the Olympics.

Users can reserve rides in advance, and the company is also offering perks such as champagne tours and river cruises through its app.

Now check Uber fare for Paris while sitting in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:47 pm Jul 16, 202404:47 pm

What's the story Uber, the ride-hailing giant, has unveiled a new feature that allows users to view average fares and wait times for planned trips in different cities. The update aims to provide more transparency for individuals planning trips or vacations, by showing them potential costs of Uber rides at their destination. This facility will offer fare and wait time details in approximately 10,000 cities worldwide.

Accessing Uber's new feature: A step-by-step guide

To access this new feature, users must select the "destination" box in the "plan your trip" tab and scroll down to "search in a different city." The system will then suggest popular choices or allow users to enter their own destinations. This feature also permits users to book a virtual car trip between any two locations in a selected city, and request more information about average fares and wait times.

Aiming to simplify travel planning

Uber's new feature is designed to "take the guess work" out of travel, especially for the millions of people tipped to travel for events like the Olympics. Users can reserve rides several days in advance, providing more certainty in their travel plans. The company used Paris as an example to illustrate how this feature would be beneficial, particularly with the upcoming Olympics in mind.

Uber's additional perks for Summer Olympics

In addition to the new feature, Uber is offering other perks related to the summer Olympics. These comprise a partnership with Flying Blue, the loyalty program for Air France-KLM Group. Users also have the choice to book champagne tours and river cruises through the Uber app. These offerings are part of Uber's efforts to enhance user experience during major global events.