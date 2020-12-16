Last updated on Dec 16, 2020, 12:02 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
In a major win for cab aggregators, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that Ola and Uber — two of the most famous apps in India — don't function as a cartel.
The top court said that drivers of Ola and Uber weren't working in connivance with each other or indulging in anti-competitive practices to inflate the cost of rides.
Here are more details.
Earlier, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) made similar observations about the aggregators, which are backed by SoftBank.
A bench, headed by Justice RF Nariman, and also including Justices KM Joseph and Krishna Murari, junked the plea filed by advocate Samir Agarwal.
The bench refused to interfere in the findings of the aforementioned two bodies.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.