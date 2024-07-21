In short Simplifying... In short Mona Singh is teaming up with Aamir Khan Productions for the third time in a comedy-adventure film, set to release this Diwali.

Mona Singh to star in Aamir Khan-produced film

Mona Singh reunites with Aamir; film set for Diwali: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:32 am Jul 21, 2024

What's the story Actor Mona Singh, who shot to fame through Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is set to mark her third association with Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. The duo previously worked together on the 2013 campus comedy 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. This time, however, Khan will only be involved as a producer. The yet-to-be-titled comedy adventure film is scheduled for a Diwali release, reported Mid-Day.

Singh wraps up shooting for Khan's production

Singh recently completed shooting for the film. An insider shared, "She has a wonderful relationship with Aamir Khan Productions and is excited to work with them for the third time." "The comedy-adventure will take the audience back to Delhi Belly [2011] days," with Singh playing the role of a gangster. As for Khan, he is set to return to screens with Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh.

Singh's key to balancing OTT and films

This is not Singh's first time portraying such a character. She will also be seen in a similar role in her forthcoming series, Paan Parda Zarda, which revolves around illegal opium smuggling. Recently seen in Munjya, Singh had earlier spoken about balancing OTT and films, "It's not easy, but it is great that we have been able to maintain the balance between OTT and theatricals." "I am glad to be a part of this beautiful change in the industry."