Aamir Khan opens IFFM 2025, introduces 'Baksho Bondi' as opener Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Aamir Khan opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 14, 2025, lighting the ceremonial lamp and sharing, "It is truly an honor to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's great to be here celebrating cinema that brings us all together."

The festival runs from August 14-24, 2025.