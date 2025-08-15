Next Article
Aamir Khan opens IFFM 2025, introduces 'Baksho Bondi' as opener
Aamir Khan opened the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 14, 2025, lighting the ceremonial lamp and sharing, "It is truly an honor to open the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's great to be here celebrating cinema that brings us all together."
The festival runs from August 14-24, 2025.
Festival director Mitu Bhowmik Lange on 'Baksho Bondi'
Khan introduced "Baksho Bondi" as the Opening Night Film, joined by stars Tillotama Shome and Jim Sarbh.
Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange highlighted the film's bold storytelling as a perfect fit for IFFM's spirit.
The festival continues its mission to showcase diverse voices from Indian cinema and connect filmmakers with new audiences in Australia.