Indian Premier League: Chandrakant Pandit exits as KKR head coach

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have announced the exit of their head coach, Chandrakant Pandit. His decision comes after KKR's disappointing performance in IPL 2025, where they finished eighth. They had entered as the defending champions. In an official statement released on Tuesday, KKR said, "Mr. Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as Head Coach of Kolkata Knight Riders."

Coaching legacy Pandit powered KKR to their third IPL title Pandit, a prominent name in Indian domestic cricket, took over as KKR's head coach in August 2022. He had previously led Madhya Pradesh to victory in the Ranji Trophy. Under his guidance, KKR won their third IPL title, in 2024. He worked with mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer that year. The Knight Riders had a disappointing run in IPL 2025 under Ajinkya Rahane, winning just five of their 14 matches.

Coaching change What about his replacement? KKR, in a statement honoring Pandit, said, "We are thankful for his invaluable contributions - including leading KKR to the Tata IPL Championship in 2024 and helping build a strong, resilient squad." "His leadership and discipline have left a lasting impact on the team. We wish him all the very best for the future." The franchise has not named a replacement for Pandit yet.