'Government lacked political will to fight Pakistan': Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the central government for its handling of "Operation Sindoor," India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack. He alleged that the government lacked the political will to fight Pakistan and restricted the armed forces' operations. "This government is clueless about what deterrence means," he said, adding that they had put themselves in a hole by promising retaliation against every terror attack.

Historical comparison Gandhi takes dig at Rajnath Singh Gandhi also took a dig at Defense Minister Rajnath Singh for comparing "Operation Sindoor" to the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He said, unlike in 1971, there was no political will now. "The seventh fleet was in the Indian Ocean, and Indira Gandhi said we will do what we need to in Bangladesh," he recalled, highlighting the difference in political resolve between then and now.

Diplomatic concerns 'Defence Minister said most shocking thing' Gandhi also slammed the government for its communication with Pakistan after "Operation Sindoor." He said, "The Defence Minister said the most shocking thing. He said that, at 1.35 am, we called Pakistan and told them we have hit non-military targets and don't want an escalation." "You told the Pakistanis exactly what you would do, that you would not hit military targets," he said, accusing the government of showing lack of political will to fight.