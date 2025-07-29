This company offers staff 30-minute masturbation breaks daily. Say what!

Erika Lust, the founder of the company and a self-proclaimed "queen of ethical porn," said she introduced the break after noticing increased stress levels due to COVID-19 . To facilitate this practice, a private room called "the masturbation station" was constructed at the office. Lust claims this initiative has made employees "happier, more relaxed and more focused," resulting in improved productivity and creativity.

Global trend

Lust's approach has inspired other companies

Lust's innovative approach to sexual wellness has drawn attention from companies around the world. She believes "sexual wellbeing is deeply intertwined with your overall mental health and physical health," and should be treated with respect. Her employees have even reworked the saying "An apple a day keeps the doctor away" to fit their new routine: "An orgasm a day..."