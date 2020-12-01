Last month, we drove the new-generation Hyundai i20 in its flagship turbo-petrol automatic form and were impressed by its overall handling, transmission, and the ride quality. But those looking for a more fuel-efficient option, can turn to the diesel model. It also has the same sporty design, hi-tech cabin, and a 1.5-liter diesel engine. Here's our review of the i20 diesel.

Exteriors 2020 Hyundai i20 diesel: At a glance

The new i20 has grown considerably over its predecessor. It is longer, wider, and dons a sharper look. The diesel variant is also available in the top-spec Asta (O) trim but it lacks some of the sportier design elements available on the turbo-petrol variant. However, it has an all-black cascading grille, swept-back headlights, fluidic body lines, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors Inside the cabin

Inside the cabin, the i20 diesel has the same high-quality switchgear that other petrol i20s also have except for the leatherette upholstery that is offered with the turbo-petrol variant. In terms of features, the diesel model is fully-loaded, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, smartphone connectivity, a rear-view camera, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and up to six airbags.

Under the hood Power and mileage

The i20 diesel gets a BS6-compliant 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 100hp of power and 240Nm of torque. While the petrol models are available with a host of transmission choices, the diesel variant comes only with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of fuel efficiency, the official mileage is rated at 25.2km/l but we got 17-18km/l in the city, which is still impressive.

Ride quality What is it like to drive the i20 diesel?

In true Hyundai fashion, the new i20 is light on its feet but the ride quality of the diesel is slightly more firm than the petrol variant. The overall refinement levels are excellent. The diesel model is silent and the power-delivery is smooth. It is fast and responsive on the highway asphalt while being very comfortable around the city lanes.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?