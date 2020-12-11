Last updated on Dec 11, 2020, 12:25 pm
Written byRamya Patelkhana
Cyberpunk 2077 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and just hours after its release, the game has set a new record for the most popular single-player game launch of all time.
Toppling all top games on Steam, the video game developed by CD Projekt RED hit a whopping one million concurrent players on the launch day itself.
Here's more.
Cyberpunk 2077 has broken all records for a single-player game launch, at least on Steam, as the number of simultaneous players of the game reached 1,003,264 on release.
Previously, the record for the number of concurrent players for a single-player title on Steam was held by Bethesda Game Studios' Fallout 4 with 472,962 gamers playing it at the time of launch.
