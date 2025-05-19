What's the story

Known for his mesmerizing dance moves and recent impactful performance in Kill, Raghav Juyal is reportedly set to join the cast of the much-anticipated movie The Paradise.

The movie, featuring HIT 3 actor Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, has been creating waves in the industry even before its production starts.

Juyal's involvement will infuse a unique energy into this pan-world film.