'Kill' fame Raghav Juyal may join Nani's 'The Paradise'
What's the story
Known for his mesmerizing dance moves and recent impactful performance in Kill, Raghav Juyal is reportedly set to join the cast of the much-anticipated movie The Paradise.
The movie, featuring HIT 3 actor Nani and directed by Srikanth Odela, has been creating waves in the industry even before its production starts.
Juyal's involvement will infuse a unique energy into this pan-world film.
Confirmation awaited
Official confirmation of Juyal's role awaited
While the official confirmation of Juyal's casting in The Paradise is still awaited, it is reported that he will play a villainous role.
The project also recently saw a change in its technical team, with cinematographer GK Vishnu stepping down for personal reasons.
As of now, there's no word on who will be replacing him.
Female lead
Kayadu Lohar is almost confirmed as the female lead
The female lead for The Paradise is almost confirmed to be Kayadu Lohar.
Produced by SLV Cinemas, the film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, who is known for his unique musical style.
Speaking about the film, Nani earlier told Variety, "This is India's 'Mad Max,' and I believe this with sincerity. The tone and nature of 'The Paradise' will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice."
Production
Saregama steps in to fund and promote Nani's big project
Earlier this month, Telugu360 reported that Saregama has joined The Paradise as a co-producer, marking its first major venture into Telugu cinema.
Previously, the film faced reports of budget constraints, but with Saregama stepping in, the financial hurdles are expected to be resolved. The company is also likely to handle the film's promotions.
It is scheduled to hit theaters on March 26, 2026.