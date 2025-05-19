What's the story

Mubi has nabbed the rights to Lynne Ramsay's drama Die, My Love, which recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

The indie distributor, which scored a massive success with The Substance at last year's Cannes, beat Apple and Netflix in a fierce auction for the film.

The deal is reportedly worth "at least $20 million" and includes plans for a theatrical release, reported Deadline.