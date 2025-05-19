Mubi acquires Jennifer Lawrence's Cannes sensation 'Die, My Love'
What's the story
Mubi has nabbed the rights to Lynne Ramsay's drama Die, My Love, which recently debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.
The indie distributor, which scored a massive success with The Substance at last year's Cannes, beat Apple and Netflix in a fierce auction for the film.
The deal is reportedly worth "at least $20 million" and includes plans for a theatrical release, reported Deadline.
Film details
'Die, My Love' features Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson
Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson as a couple who move to the countryside.
Based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel, the film has a script co-written by Ramsay, Enda Walsh, and Alice Birch.
In the movie, Lawrence plays Grace, a woman struggling with postpartum depression and the grim realities of motherhood after the birth of her son.
Reception
'Die, My Love' received positive reviews
The film was received well at Cannes, and critics praised Lawrence and Pattinson's performances.
Martin Scorsese produced Die, My Love through his company Sikelia Productions, along with Lawrence's Excellent Cadaver and Black Label Media.
Justine Ciarrocchi, Andrea Calderwood, Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill are also among the producers.
Cannes presence
Mubi's presence at Cannes with 4 films in competition
Apart from bagging Die, My Love, Mubi already has four other films in competition at Cannes.
These include Joachim Trier's Sentimental Value, the WWI romance The History of Sound with Paul Mescal and Josh O'Connor, Nigerian drama My Father's Shadow, and Kelly Reichardt's heist film The Mastermind.