Summarize Simplifying... In short Zing, an innovative food delivery app, uses AI and strategically placed cloud kitchens to whip up popular dishes and deliver them within 10 minutes.

Despite concerns about fast food, Zing assures its meals are fresh, not processed.

Currently serving select areas in Gurugram, the company plans to expand and aims to fulfill over 1,200 orders by month's end.

The venture has the backing of Azhar Iqubal, the founder of Inshorts

Meet Zing: An app leveraging AI for 10-minute food deliveries

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:20 pm Dec 18, 202407:20 pm

What's the story Zing, a new entrant in the fast-paced food delivery segment, has launched its services in Gurugram. The start-up has been co-founded by Tarun Arora and Rachit Sahi. Arora is the ex-COO of Inshorts while Sahi has previously worked with companies like Flipkart. The venture also has the backing of Azhar Iqubal, the founder of Inshorts and a judge on Shark Tank India. With a 10-minute delivery promise, Zing is revolutionizing the food delivery landscape with advanced AI-driven demand forecasting.

Business model

Zing's approach to food delivery

The company's business model comprises hyper-local kitchens, an optimized menu, and cutting-edge technology. To reduce transit times, Zing has strategically located cloud kitchens preparing meals near customer locations. The menu includes a range of popular and quick-to-prepare dishes.

Expansion strategy

Zing's future plans

Zing expects to deliver over 1,200 orders by the end of this month as it scales up its kitchens. Despite worries of people consuming more processed and junk food with fast delivery times, Zing promises its focus will remain on delivering 'fresh meals.' Currently catering to select Gurugram sectors, the start-up plans to expand to other cities soon.