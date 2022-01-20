Actor Shaheer Sheikh's father dies, was hospitalized due to COVID-19

Pallabi C Samal Mail Jan 20, 2022, 01:14 pm 2 min read

Shahnawaz Sheikh (right) is survived by his son Shaheer Sheikh (left), two daughters and wife

Shahnawaz Sheikh, popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's father, has passed away. He was on ventilator support due to severe COVID-19 infection. Sheikh's friend, actor and model Aly Goni confirmed the news. To note, Sheikh had tweeted just on January 18 about his father's condition saying, "My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection... pls keep him in your prayers. (sic)"

Details Goni wrote a Muslim prayer in his tweet

Goni didn't specifically mention anything about the demise. He simply tweeted, "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un May Allah rest uncle's soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai," and tagged Sheikh in his post. "Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un" is a dua or personal prayer recited by the Muslims to convey their condolence during a time of grief or when calamity strikes.

Twitter Post Read Goni's condolence message here

Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un 🙏🏼 May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S stay strong bhai ❤️ — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) January 19, 2022

Reaction Fanclubs of actor give support in this time of grief

There's been no official statement from Sheikh till now but his fans have already started a hashtag on social media. One of his fansclubs has also shared a long note, a portion of which reads, "Only God knows what is good for us, even if it is difficult for us to accept him." Shahnawaz Sheikh is survived by his children and wife, Dilshad Sheikh.

Tweet Frequent co-star Hina Khan asked him to keep 'patience'

When the Mahabharat actor had tweeted about his father's situation, his frequent collaborator, actor Hina Khan had asked him to keep "patience." "Patience my friend, I told you, he will come home healthy and happy very soon.. Inshallah," her tweet had read. Notably, Khan lost her father, Aslam Khan, last year in April due to cardiac arrest. May the departed souls rest in peace!

Career Sheikh will next be seen in 'Pavitra Rishta' S02

Stills from 'Pavitra Rishta S02' trailer/Image source: @ZEE5India

On his work front, Sheikh will be seen in Pavitra Rishta S02. He will essay the role of Manav, while Ankita Lokhande Jain will reprise her part of Archana. Its trailer released just days back and showed the two characters trying to find new love, only to return to each other as they "never stopped loving" one another. It hits ZEE5 on January 28.