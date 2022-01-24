Entertainment

'The Royal Treatment' review: Don't expect much from Netflix rom-com

'The Royal Treatment' review: Don't expect much from Netflix rom-com

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Twitter Jan 24, 2022, 12:45 am 2 min read

'The Royal Treatment' review: This new rom-com offers nothing new

Netflix released its latest attempt at a warm and fuzzy romantic comedy with The Royal Treatment. Starring Laura Marano and Mena Massoud, the one-hour and nearly 40-minutes flick dropped on the platform on January 20. Although the genre itself guarantees a feel-good simplicity, the Rick Jacobson directorial is almost too simplistic, bordering on being lousy with its extremely predictable narrative. Here's our review.

Plot Spirited hairdresser Izzy meets Prince Thomas and sparks fly

The story follows hairdresser Izzy (Marano) accidentally getting appointed to cut the hair of Prince Thomas (Massoud). A self-appointed messiah of everyone around her, Izzy rebukes the prince upon meeting for not standing up against injustice. And, the prince is already heart-eyed for her. He then appoints her to manage makeup and hair at his wedding, where he's marrying out of obligation, not love.

Comments There are some refreshing changes to fairy-tale cliches though

The movie, written by Holly Hester, sure does have its good points. For one, it is the woman rescuing the prince, and the hero undergoes the makeover. Female characters are not pitted against each other to woo a man, in a refreshing change. But examples of a rich, royal guy getting enamored by a spirited, poor woman are abound in the English language.

Performances Marano is adequate, Massoud appears stiff playing passive lead

The lack of density in even the lead characters is unsatisfactory. Apart from Izzy, we don't get to see layers in any other person. But credit where due, Marano ably shoulders her part. However, her attempt at an Italian/New York accent has met with criticism online. Massoud gets the short end of the stick and appears stiff for the most part.

Verdict Sorry, but this rom-com doesn't have long shelf-life

Cameron Rhodes playing Thomas's butler Walter is a delight and deserves a mention. He helps us forget the innumerable sub-plots that are brought up and never discussed again. Sorry, but in case you were looking for a new rom-com to add to your comfort library, The Royal Treatment won't offer long-lasting respite. It's suitable for a one-time watch though. Verdict: This bags 2.5 stars.