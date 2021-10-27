'Mere Yaaraa': Catch Akshay-Katrina's love story through this melodious track

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Oct 27, 2021, 02:36 pm

Makers of the big-budget actioner Sooryavanshi just dropped the second track from the film titled Mere Yaaraa. Picturized on the lead pair of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, the romantic song takes us through the sweet and simple love story of the couple. Arijit Singh has crooned the melodious track and we smell a blockbuster hit on the way. Here's our review.

Song

Vocals, music composition, lyrics are all on point

The trio of Kaushik, Guddu, Akash have been credited for the composition and they do a great job at piquing your interest from the very first tune. Part of Pritam's production company JAM 8, the musicians craft a beautiful melody that is further enhanced by Singh's vocals. Neeti Mohan is adequate in her brief feature. Popular lyricist pair Rashmi-Virag pens sweet but filmy lines.

Video

It's good to see Kumar and Kaif's chemistry onscreen again

On the screen, the superhit jodi of Kumar and Kaif glow. We begin from their early courting period to a romantic proposal scene, to pregnancy, and end with family bonding montages. Given Kumar is a senior police officer in the action thriller, we can assume that makers can retell his entire love story via a song, bringing us to the present.

Twitter Post

Verdict

Album's first song was energetic number 'Aila Re Aillaa'

Earlier, makers released an energetic Aila Re Aillaa featuring Rohit Shetty's other cop heroes, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, alongside Kumar. The rehashed song was fun but you could not help but draw comparisons with the original number from Khatta Meetha. Reportedly, we have two more recreations coming our way (fingers crossed!). Meanwhile, Mere Yaaraa gets 4/5, while the music video gets 3.5/5.

Information

'Sooryavanshi' is hitting the big screens this Diwali

Now coming to the movie, Sooryavanshi is all set to ignite the cinema halls this Diwali. Shetty, Kumar and co. are giving their all to usher viewers back to the theaters after the over-a-year break due to the pandemic. The movie will also star Javed Jafferi, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhathena, Kumud Mishra, Gulshan Grover, Sikandar Kher, and Nikitin Dheer in pivotal roles.