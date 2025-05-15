May 15, 202511:41 am

What's the story

Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and was met with a five-minute standing ovation.

With director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis, Cruise thanked the audience.

The film, a culmination of 30 years of work, is bound to boost box-office success after its premiere.