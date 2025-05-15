Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible' gets 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes
What's the story
Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible—Final Reckoning, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday and was met with a five-minute standing ovation.
With director Christopher McQuarrie and co-stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, and Greg Tarzan Davis, Cruise thanked the audience.
The film, a culmination of 30 years of work, is bound to boost box-office success after its premiere.
Tribute
Cruise expressed gratitude and praised director McQuarrie
During his speech, Cruise looked back at his three-decade-long journey of being the face of Mission: Impossible.
"I'm very grateful to be a part of this franchise," he said.
The actor also lauded director McQuarrie, who has directed four films in the franchise, calling him "absolutely brilliant" and thanking him for growing the franchise.
"Every step of the way, what you've done, how you've expanded it, how you just went beyond our expectations."
Twitter Post
Listen to Cruise's speech here
Tom Cruise gives a speech after the standing— Tom Cruise Fan News (@TomCruiseFanCom) May 14, 2025
ovation following the premiere of #MissionImpossibleTheFinalReckoningat #Cannes2025pic.twitter.com/T0yYz38a57
Future plans
Cruise hinted at future collaborations with McQuarrie
Hinting at future collabs with McQuarrie, Cruise said he looks forward to working with him again.
He also thanked the audience for their continued support, saying he is grateful to have entertained them with the franchise for 30 years.
The eighth Mission: Impossible film picks up where 2023's Dead Reckoning left off and is filled with high-octane stunts and breathless action sequences.
It will release in India on Saturday.
Fan interaction
Cruise's presence at Cannes stirred media frenzy
Cruise's presence at Cannes sparked a media frenzy and thrilled the crowds. The actor took out time to sign autographs for fans and was impressed with a live performance of the iconic Mission: Impossible theme.
Although there was speculation of a repeat of his 2022 fighter jet entrance, Cruise chose a traditional red carpet appearance this time.
The film's almost three-hour runtime has led to speculation that it could be Cruise's final mission.