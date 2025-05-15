Founder of WIF India, Monga Kapoor, told Variety about the initiative, "With WIF India, we're putting real structure behind the idea of equality - mentorship, access, and leadership pathways."

She added that this launch is only the first step of a "long-term commitment in investing in women not just for today, but for the future of the Indian entertainment industry."

The fellowship program will give these "mid-career producers" access to the Cannes Film Market's Producers Network.