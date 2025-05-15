Guneet Monga debuts 'Women in Film India' fellowship at Cannes
What's the story
Academy Award-winning producer Guneet Monga Kapoor is making waves at the Cannes Film Festival with her latest initiative.
She has launched the Women in Film India (WIF India) chapter, shining a spotlight on three rising women producers from India.
The inaugural fellows of this prestigious program are acclaimed actor and emerging producer Tillotama Shome, veteran studio executive Rucha Pathak, and independent producer Dimpy Agarwal.
Vision
Monga Kapoor's vision for WIF India
Founder of WIF India, Monga Kapoor, told Variety about the initiative, "With WIF India, we're putting real structure behind the idea of equality - mentorship, access, and leadership pathways."
She added that this launch is only the first step of a "long-term commitment in investing in women not just for today, but for the future of the Indian entertainment industry."
The fellowship program will give these "mid-career producers" access to the Cannes Film Market's Producers Network.
Expansion
WIF India expands support for regional voices
Apart from the main fellows, WIF India has also given a special accreditation grant to Shefali Bhushan, a prominent woman producer from the Marathi film industry.
This further fortifies the organization's support for the regional voices in Indian cinema.
The initiative is supported by Women In Film Los Angeles (WIF LA) and Women in Film and Television International (WIFTI), as part of a global coalition of over 50 chapters campaigning for gender equity in entertainment.
Opportunities
Global networking and mentorship opportunities for fellowship recipients
Fellowship recipients would learn about international co-production and financing landscapes, along with global networking and mentorship opportunities.
They are also required to share their learnings with the wider WIF India community, creating a multiplier effect that will carry the program's impact beyond the festival.
This effort is a major milestone for India's creative community, building upon decades of international advocacy for representation in media.