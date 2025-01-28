LinkedIn founder launches AI start-up to revolutionize cancer drug discovery
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and famed oncologist Dr. Siddhartha Mukherjee have raised a whopping $24.6 million in a seed funding round.
The money will be used to launch their new artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Manas AI.
The company hopes to revolutionize the field of drug development by leveraging advanced AI technology at every step of the therapeutic development process.
Manas AI's initial focus and expansion plans
Manas AI will first focus on cancer therapeutics, before expanding its horizon to autoimmune diseases and rare diseases.
The start-up's methodology is based on generating chemical libraries and applying AI filters to identify high-potential therapeutic candidates.
This is anticipated to allow molecular docking at speeds as much as 100 times faster than traditional systems, and assist in mapping the basic "rules" of drug binding.
AI to empower researchers in drug development
Mukherjee and Hoffman highlighted the role of AI in their venture, noting that it won't replace but empower researchers.
They see a future where Nobel laureates, National Academy members, and pioneering researchers work with advanced AI systems.
This collaboration will expedite the exploration of chemical spaces and analysis of molecular interactions much faster than traditional methods.
Manas AI's potential to transform drug discovery
General Catalyst led the seed funding round for Manas AI.
Ken Frazier, chairman of health assurance initiatives at General Catalyst and former chairman and CEO of Merck, said he believed in the start-up's potential.
He said that "Manas AI has the potential to compress the timeline to discovery of effective drug candidates while increasing the likelihood of success in clinical trials."