How the 'Cheers' bar set became TV's coziest hangout
What's the story
The design of the iconic bar from the television show Cheers is a fascinating study of creativity and practicality. The set was designed to feel warm and familiar, pulling viewers into its cozy atmosphere. Here's a look at the lesser-known inspirations behind its design, and how different elements came together to create a space that felt both real and inviting.
#1
Architectural influences on set design
The architecture of the Cheers bar set was inspired by classic American venues. Designers wanted to keep it authentic, so they added wooden paneling and brass fixtures common to such places. The layout was designed to allow camera movement but maintain a sense of intimacy. This combination of functionality and realism made the bar a central character.
#2
Color palette choices for warmth
The color palette used in the iconic Cheers bar was chosen to evoke an inviting feeling. Earthy tones such as browns and greens dominated, adding to the warm atmosphere that struck a chord with the audience. However, these colors were chosen not just for their aesthetic value, but also for enhancing the mood of the scenes shot in this space.
#3
Furniture selection reflecting comfort
Furniture was critical in setting the tone of comfort for the Cheers bar set. Plush seating options were selected to promote relaxation among characters and viewers alike. The selection process centered on pieces that would look well-used but sturdy, reinforcing the notion that this was a place where patrons could unwind after long days.
Tip 1
Lighting techniques enhancing atmosphere
Lighting was also important to create the mood of scenes at Cheers. Soft lighting techniques were used to imitate natural light sources available in regular bars during the evening. This gave the place depth without overwhelming other design elements or distracting from character interactions taking place within these walls.