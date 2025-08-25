Next Article
Box office collection: Vijay-Nithya's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' enters ₹100 crore club
Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon's film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, just joined the ₹100 crore club at the global box office.
Directed by Pandiraj, the movie kicked off strong—earning ₹5 crore on day one and hitting ₹25 crore in its first three days.
Even with mixed reviews, audiences connected with its heartfelt story and standout performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon.
OTT release helped film's earnings
After theaters, Thalaivan Thalaivii found a whole new audience on streaming platforms, which gave its earnings an extra boost.
This smart move helped cement its blockbuster status and marks another big win for Sethupathi after his previous hit Ace.