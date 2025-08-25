Box office collection: Vijay-Nithya's 'Thalaivan Thalaivii' enters ₹100 crore club Entertainment Aug 25, 2025

Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon's film, Thalaivan Thalaivii, just joined the ₹100 crore club at the global box office.

Directed by Pandiraj, the movie kicked off strong—earning ₹5 crore on day one and hitting ₹25 crore in its first three days.

Even with mixed reviews, audiences connected with its heartfelt story and standout performances from Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon.