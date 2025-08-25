Next Article
Delhi HC says 'Yatra' means 'travel,' can't be trademarked
The Delhi High Court just decided that "Yatra"—which literally means "travel" in Hindi—is too common a word for any one company to own.
Yatra Online Limited had tried to stop Mach Conferences from using names like BookMyYatra and BookMyYatra.com, but the court said nope: generic words can't be claimed as exclusive trademarks.
Justice Karia explains why case was thrown out
The court pointed out that even though Yatra Online has been around since 2006, "Yatra" still just means travel for most people.
Justice Tejas Karia explained that generic terms don't get special trademark protection—so anyone in the travel biz can use them.
Plus, the extra "BookMy" part makes those other names different enough anyway.