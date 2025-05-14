What's the story

After India gave 24 hours for a Pakistani diplomat to leave the country, Pakistan has now declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata."

He has been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

The decision was announced by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.

The ministry said the official of the Indian High Commission had been expelled for his involvement in "activities incompatible with his privileged status."