In tit-for-tat move, Pakistan expels Indian diplomat; cites 'incompatible activities'
What's the story
After India gave 24 hours for a Pakistani diplomat to leave the country, Pakistan has now declared a staff member of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad "persona non grata."
He has been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.
The decision was announced by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.
The ministry said the official of the Indian High Commission had been expelled for his involvement in "activities incompatible with his privileged status."
Diplomatic tit-for-tat
India's expulsion of Pakistani official sparked reciprocal action
Pakistan's decision comes after India had expelled a Pakistani official from its High Commission in New Delhi on similar grounds.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said, "The Government of India has declared a Pakistani official...persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India."
It had also ordered him to leave within 24 hours.
Escalating tensions
Diplomatic tensions escalate amid military conflict
The expulsion of diplomats comes amid military tension between India and Pakistan in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 dead.
In retaliation, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' to dismantle terrorist networks across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
After four days of high military activity, the two countries decided on a mutual cessation of hostilities.