Monsoon covers entire country by June 29, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that monsoon rains will cover the entire country by June 29, 2025. This is over a week earlier than usual and will speed up the planting of summer-sown crops. The monsoon is critical for India's economy, providing almost 70% of the rainfall necessary for agriculture and water reservoirs.

Agricultural impact Early monsoon benefits farmers Typically, the monsoon starts in Kerala around June 1 and covers all of India by July 8. Last year, it reached Kerala on May 30. The early onset of monsoon this year will benefit farmers who plant crops like rice, corn, cotton, soybeans, and sugarcane after the rains arrive. Despite a slow start with rainfall 31% below average in early June, the monsoon has turned into a surplus by covering central India and most northern states.

Future forecast Above-average monsoon rains expected this year The IMD's forecast indicates that India may experience above-average monsoon rains for the second consecutive year in 2025. This is based on a prediction released last month. The early arrival of the southwest monsoon and its expected above-normal intensity have led the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to predict a decline in food inflation and an increase in agricultural output during 2025-26.