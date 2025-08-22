Lakshya praises Aryan's humility, says 'he doesn't look SRK's son'
Lakshya, who stars in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently called Aryan "a perfect example of how a boy should be."
Sharing his thoughts with Fever FM, Lakshya said Aryan is humble and respectful—"He doesn't look like he's Shah Rukh Khan's son," and described Aryan making the gesture of touching feet ("woh pair wair")—and praised his respectful demeanor.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'The Bads of Bollywood'
The Ba***ds of Bollywood, hitting Netflix on September 18, 2025, marks Aryan Khan's first time directing.
The show is a satirical take on the glitzy world of Bollywood and features Lakshya alongside Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Sahher Bambba.
Big names like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar also make cameo appearances.
Lakshya has previously spoken highly of other star kids
Lakshya has previously defended star kids during nepotism debates.
In an earlier interview, he described Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Agastya Nanda as "well-mannered" and secure in themselves—comments that now add to his positive words about Aryan.