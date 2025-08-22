Lakshya praises Aryan's humility, says 'he doesn't look SRK's son' Entertainment Aug 22, 2025

Lakshya, who stars in Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, recently called Aryan "a perfect example of how a boy should be."

Sharing his thoughts with Fever FM, Lakshya said Aryan is humble and respectful—"He doesn't look like he's Shah Rukh Khan's son," and described Aryan making the gesture of touching feet ("woh pair wair")—and praised his respectful demeanor.