Train rams into Tamil school-bus, killing 2 students; gatekeeper suspended

A tragic accident occurred in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday morning when a train collided with a school bus at a non-interlocked manned gate crossing near Semmanguppam. The incident, which took place around 7:45am, killed two students and injured several others. Railway authorities have since suspended the gatekeeper, Pankaj Sharma, for alleged negligence.

Collision details Van dragged for 50 meters Eyewitnesses reported that the van was struck by the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train and was dragged almost 50 meters. The impact mangled the vehicle and left many passengers, including the driver, severely injured. They were rushed to Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigations suggest that the gatekeeper was in the process of closing the gate when the bus driver insisted on crossing. A high-level inquiry committee has been formed to investigate this tragic incident.

Compensation announced CM Stalin announces ex-gratia compensation Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced ex-gratia compensation for the victims of this tragic accident. He ordered ₹5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to be given to the parents of deceased children. Severely injured victims will receive ₹2.5 lakh each, while those with minor injuries will get ₹50,000 each.