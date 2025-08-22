Another concert scandal: This time CEO faces sexual harassment accusations 

Following Astronomer CEO Andy Byron's controversy , another married CEO has become part of another concert scandal. However, things are darker this time. Asad Malik, the CEO of Amerilodge Group, has been accused of sexual harassment, assault, and battery by a former employee. Stephanie Starling, a former hotel manager at Amerilodge, claims that Malik groped her and attempted to kiss her during a Justin Timberlake concert in February. The allegations were made in a lawsuit filed in the US District Court.

Alleged advances Malik allegedly said he wanted to kiss Starling The lawsuit alleges that Malik told Starling he wanted to kiss her during the concert, saying, "I bet it would be a good kiss too. Probably later tonight." Despite her nervous laughter and attempts at shrugging him off, Malik allegedly continued to pursue her. He reportedly said he was "just looking at her lips" and thinking of the kiss.

Groping incident Starling fled to the bathroom and called her father Starling claims that after she asked her manager not to leave her alone, Malik somehow got into the same booth and "slid his hand under her right thigh and touched her butt." Starling then fled to the bathroom, where she called her father, asking him not to involve the police. Her general manager and supervisor overheard this call and promised to report Malik's behavior.

Coercion and intimidation Malik demanded a kiss at a hotel, lawsuit claims Later, at a hotel, Malik reportedly forced Starling into his car under the pretext of needing to talk. He drove her to a dark area and demanded a kiss. When she refused, he allegedly got angry, and she insisted on being taken back to the hotel. Upon returning to work, she reported the incident to HR but claims no action was taken because the investigation was not substantiated, and she was pressured to resign.

Termination details HR offered her 'hush money': Lawsuit Starling claims that soon after reporting the incident, her company email was disabled, and she was forced to submit a resignation letter. Less than a month later, HR upheld her "resignation," citing an unsubstantiated investigation. They also offered her a settlement, which she called "hush money." Her attorney, Jack Shulz, compared this case to the viral Astronomer CEO case and slammed HR for its alleged bias.