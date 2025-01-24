Mosseri emphasized a number of improvements designed to enhance user experience on the app.

"You can now schedule posts on Threads, and metrics for individual posts are rolling out in Insights," he said.

A new "markup" feature is also being introduced, which lets users add their own touch to a post they're resharing. In other words, you can draw on, highlight, or add arrows before sharing a post.

It is available in select countries at first with plans for expansion.