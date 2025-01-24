Threads introduces post scheduling feature: Here's how to use it
What's the story
Threads, a competitor to X, has gained the ability to schedule posts. The company has been testing the feature for more than a month and is now rolling it out to a wider audience.
Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the news, giving an overview of the latest updates on Threads.
Feature updates
Enhancements to Threads' user experience
Mosseri emphasized a number of improvements designed to enhance user experience on the app.
"You can now schedule posts on Threads, and metrics for individual posts are rolling out in Insights," he said.
A new "markup" feature is also being introduced, which lets users add their own touch to a post they're resharing. In other words, you can draw on, highlight, or add arrows before sharing a post.
It is available in select countries at first with plans for expansion.
User guide
How to schedule posts on Threads
To schedule a post on Threads, users have to draft their post and select the "Schedule" option from the three-dot menu in the top-left corner of their draft.
They can then pick a specific time and date for their post, with the option to schedule up to 75 days in advance.
Once scheduled, posts can be viewed, edited, or deleted from the Drafts folder within Threads.
Mosseri has clarified that Threads won't allow scheduling replies.
Platform evolution
Threads' moderation shift and content changes
Threads is also seeing major changes as part of Meta's broader moderation shift.
The platform will ditch fact-checking for Community Notes and start adding political content in recommendations.
This moderation policy change could affect the kind of content you see on your feeds, marking a major evolution in Threads' content curation and user engagement strategy.