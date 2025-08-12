Altman rebuts Musk's antitrust claim over App Store favoring ChatGPT

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has responded to Elon Musk 's allegations of Apple favoring ChatGPT on its App Store. Musk had claimed that Apple's ranking system is biased toward OpenAI's ChatGPT, making it nearly impossible for other AI companies to reach the top spot. He even threatened legal action against Apple over this alleged antitrust violation.

Counterattack Altman takes a dig at Musk In response to Musk's claims, Altman took a dig at the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, who also owns social media platform X (previously Twitter). Altman said, "This is a remarkable claim given what I have heard alleged that Elon does to manipulate X to benefit himself and his own companies and harm his competitors and people he doesn't like." The OpenAI CEO also shared an article showing how Musk has manipulated the X algorithm to prioritize his tweets.

Legal action Musk's allegations against Apple Musk had claimed that Apple is making it impossible for any AI company other than OpenAI to top the App Store. "Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?," he posted on X.