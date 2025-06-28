Sikh activists welcome Majithia's arrest, demand action against others

Sikh activists have welcomed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Bureau. The activists, who had suffered under the Badal regime, now want further action in the Bargari sacrilege and Behbal Kalan firing cases. They acknowledged that while government action was delayed, it was a step in the right direction. Majithia was arrested at his Amritsar residence two days ago. A Mohali court sent him to a seven-day Vigilance custody on Thursday.

Allegations Majithia used police to file false cases against thousands The activists alleged that many Sikh activists were falsely implicated and tortured during the SAD-BJP regime. They accused Majithia of politicizing the police force in Punjab and using it to file false cases against thousands. Khose also alleged that drug proliferation in Punjab was a conspiracy to eliminate Sikhs. Apart from amassing wealth beyond his known sources of income, Majithia has been accused of laundering ₹540 crore of drug money.

Drug nexus Former DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya claims '100% proof' of nexus Former Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Sidharth Chattopadhyaya claimed there was "100% proof" of a nexus between Majithia and drug traffickers. He said previous governments ignored this evidence despite his recommendations for investigation. Chattopadhyaya's findings contributed to the broader investigation into drug-related corruption, which eventually led to the dismissal of AIG Raj Jit Singh in 2023.