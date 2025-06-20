Netflix to open immersive theme houses: All we know
What's the story
Netflix is set to open its first two permanent locations, called Netflix House, in Philadelphia and Dallas by late 2025.
The immersive spaces will bring to life popular shows and movies like Wednesday, Squid Game, ONE PIECE, Stranger Things, and A Knives Out Mystery through unique experiences.
The third location will open in Las Vegas in 2027.
Concept
What to expect at Netflix House
Netflix House will span over 1,00,000 square feet and feature a variety of experiences.
These include a mini-golf course inspired by fan-favorite stories, immersive VR games from Sandbox VR where visitors can play as characters in Netflix shows and movies, and a TUDUM Theater for screenings of Netflix shows, movies, trivia nights, dine-ins, and special talent appearances.
The venue will also host NETFLIX BITES—a casual restaurant serving food and craft cocktails inspired by popular Netflix stories.
Experiences
Philadelphia and Dallas locations' details
The Philadelphia location will offer a Wednesday/ONE PIECE double feature with immersive experiences like Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts Festival and ONE PIECE: Quest for the Devil Fruit.
The Dallas location will feature Stranger Things: Escape the Dark and Squid Game: Survive the Trials, among other thrilling adventures.
Both locations will also have a shop featuring exclusive merchandise that will be updated regularly.
Expansion
We've created over 40 live experiences, says Netflix
The launch of Netflix House is a new venture for the streaming giant, which has previously created over 40 live experiences for shows like Bridgerton, Money Heist, Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Perfect Bite, and NETFLIX BITES.
"Finally, a place where the Netflix story you can't get enough of becomes something real that you can play, shop and taste," said Marian Lee, Chief Marketing Officer at Netflix.