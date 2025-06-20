Vir Das's new Netflix special 'Fool Volume' arrives in July
What's the story
International Emmy Award winner and comedian-actor Vir Das has announced his upcoming Netflix special, titled Vir Das: Fool Volume. The show will premiere on July 18.
In a statement, he revealed that he had to rewrite the entire show after losing his voice two months prior to its recording.
This is his fifth collaboration with Netflix after Abroad Understanding and Vir Das: Landing, among others.
Special journey
'The universe had other plans...': Das on losing his voice
Reflecting on the journey of his most personal special yet, he said, "Netflix and I were about to shoot a special with a different theme. The universe had other plans."
"I lost my voice two months before that show. This is a show rewritten in silence and performed without rehearsal across the world."
"Turns out the voice in your head is way crazier than the one in your throat."
Special's theme
What does the 'Fool Volume' special explore?
Das further elaborated on the theme of Fool Volume, saying it poses important questions about sharing happiness and the true meaning of using one's voice.
He said, "A special that asks the important question: How much happiness do you share when it comes back? What does it mean for any of us to REALLY use our voice?"
Career highlights
The actor's journey in the comedy space
Das began his career with a performance called Walking on Broken Das at a five-star hotel in New Delhi.
He later hosted two TV shows, Is Route Ki Sabhin Linein Maast Hain and Ek Rahin Vir.
He has since been part of several comedy shows including The Great Indian Comedy Show and The Curse of King Tut's Tomb.
Netflix milestones
His special 'Abroad Understanding' was the 1st Indian comedy special
Das made history on April 25, 2017, when his special Abroad Understanding became the first comedy special by an Indian comedian on Netflix.
He was later named one of Variety's "10 Comics to Watch for 2017."
In December 2018, he released his second Netflix special Losing It.
His travel-cum-comedy show Jestination Unknown and one-hour special Vir Das: Outside In were also released on the platform during the pandemic in 2020.