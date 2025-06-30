NBA: LeBron James set to play in record 23rd season

LeBron James , the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, is set to make history by playing his 23rd season in the league. As per BBC, the 40-year-old has opted into a player option for the upcoming 2025-26 season with the Los Angeles Lakers , reported as $52.6 million by some sources and $53 million by others. This decision was confirmed by Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul on Sunday.

Championship pursuit 'He knows the Lakers are building for the future...' Paul revealed that James is eyeing his fifth NBA championship title. He said, "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all." Paul also emphasized their appreciation for the partnership with Lakers ownership and executives over the last eight years, considering them a vital part of James's career.

Career highlights James's NBA career in numbers James has played an incredible 1,562 regular-season games and is just 50 away from breaking Robert Parish's NBA record. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in the last season, ranking among the top players in each category. A four-time NBA champion and four-time league MVP, James was drafted first overall by Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003 at age of 18.