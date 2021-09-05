Nipah virus returns in Kerala; 12-year-old dies in Kozhikode

The Nipah outbreak was last reported in Kerala's Kochi in 2019.

Kerala is witnessing a return of the deadly Nipah virus at a time when the state is grappling with a rising tally of COVID-19 infections. A 12-year-old boy who was hospitalized with symptoms of the Nipah infection died on Sunday morning in Kozhikode. Notably, the Nipah outbreak was reported in Kerala's Kochi in 2019, and in Kozhikode and Mallapuram districts in 2018.

Details

Kerala government holds high-level meeting

Notably, the blood sample of the deceased boy tested positive for Nipah at the National Institute of Virology. Health Minister Veena George said those in the primary contact list of the deceased do not show any symptoms, but they are being monitored. Meanwhile, the Kerala government held a high-level meeting of health officials late Saturday night following the information about the Nipah infection.

Quote

'We have experience of 2018; action plan is prepared'

Speaking to reporters about the government's preparedness, Tourism Minister PA Muhammad Riyas said, "An action plan has been prepared, we have the experience of 2018...There's no cause for uncertainty...we had a late-night meeting with the Health Minister...we have discussed everything that needs to be done."

Centre

Centre advised immediate public health measures

The Centre rushed a team of the National Centre for Disease Control to the state Sunday. The team will provide technical support to the state. The Centre has also advised some public health measures such as active case search in families, villages, and areas of similar topography. It has also advised active contact tracing, quarantining of suspects, and the collection of samples for testing.

Nipah

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus (NiV), a zoonotic virus, was first detected in Malaysia in 1998. It is transmitted to humans from animals such as bats and pigs. While it has a high fatality rate of 75%, there is no known treatment or vaccine. After a person gets infected, it takes five to 14 days for symptoms to appear. Patients complain of fever, nausea, headaches, and fainting.