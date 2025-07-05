'Krrish 4': Preity-Rekha to return to superhero franchise?

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the Krrish franchise is finally making headway, with actor Hrithik Roshan taking on the dual role of the lead actor and director. While fans are eagerly waiting for more updates, recent reports suggest that several actors from previous films will return for this new installment. These include Vivek Oberoi, Preity Zinta and Rekha , who have previously essayed key roles in the franchise.

Plot details 'Krrish 4' to explore different timelines An insider revealed to Instant Bollywood, "The plan is for Krrish to move through different timelines, past and future, to eliminate a major threat." "While high on VFX and production, the film will stay rooted in family emotions and relationships." The source added that the film may star Roshan in triple roles!

Cast updates Priyanka Chopra also returning for 'Krrish 4'? Apart from Zinta and Rekha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is also reportedly returning for Krrish 4. She will be reprising her role as Priya from earlier films. A source earlier told Pinkvilla, "Hrithik and Priyanka are a successful pair and have an excellent work relationship." "It was more of a no-brainer for PC to come on board Krrish 4." The film is expected to go on floors in early 2026.