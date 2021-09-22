Man slaps defamation-notice after estranged wife appears on 'KBC 13'
A man has slapped a legal notice against Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt. Ltd. for "providing platform for defamation for a subjudice matter." Allegedly, he was labeled a domestic abuse perpetrator by his separated wife when she participated in Sony's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) last month. He also tried to reach host Amitabh Bachchan via media portals in the case.
On September 20, Vinay Khare took to Twitter to post images of the legal notice sent to Sony. He wrote, "Wife came in KBC hot seat & defamed me for undertrial case. So Slapped legal notice..." He accused his wife of "overtaking law & defaming me," along with saying that although he didn't have political links like his wife, he'll "fight till my last."
Speaking to an online portal, Men's Day Out India, Khare, who is an IIM Ahmedabad alumnus, wondered how could the channel one-sidedly air his wife's opinions. Giving an analogy, he said, "If I'm a terrorist, some case is going on me, I come to KBC..I start telling a story that is against national interest. Will KBC air that? [without listening to the other side]"
The man went on to ask why Bachchan did not call him up and ask the reason behind their separation. "[Big B] could have made an attempt to reconcile. He has a very strong say in the society, in media...probably if he would have said something to me or my wife, we would have been sitting and talking rather than fighting a defamation case."
Bachchan or the channel authorities are yet to address the accusations. Separately, a quick sweep of Khare's Twitter account shows targeted tweets against feminists and how they only support wives and not mothers. Ironically, his bio reads: "#Believer of gender equality in true sense."
Now to give you context, Khare's estranged wife, Shraddha Khare had taken part in KBC 13. The Gwalior-based entrepreneur had shared how she was a domestic violence survivor and her husband never supported her ambitions or dreams. After overcoming the bad marriage, she had decided to file for divorce. Unfortunately, she had to leave the show after winning Rs. 10,000.
To make my wife an entrepreneur I spent most of my savings,— Vinay Khare (@Vinaykhare2000) September 16, 2021
Developed products,
Filed patent,
Spent on plant and machinery, office etc
Today she is running an international business I am jobless due to cases filed by her
She is now demanding maintenance in various courts