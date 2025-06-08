Gaming app, health coach: What to expect from iOS 19
What's the story
Apple is all set to unveil the next iteration of its mobile operating system, iOS 19, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 tomorrow.
The new OS is expected to bring a host of changes, including a possible name change, an exclusive gaming app, and even a virtual health coach.
The redesign will be inspired by Apple's Vision Pro headset.
Name change
Apple may change OS naming convention
According to Bloomberg, Apple is considering a major revamp of its operating system naming convention. Instead of version numbers, the company may start using release years for its software updates.
If this plan goes through, iOS 19 would be renamed to iOS 26, just like how car models are named after their release year.
This change would also apply to other platforms like iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26 and visionOS 26.
Design changes
Vision Pro headset-inspired design
The upcoming iOS update is expected to be the biggest design change since iOS 7.
The new look, reportedly inspired by Apple's Vision Pro headset, might include translucent panels for navigation and circular app icons.
The visionOS-inspired design will be implemented across Apple's entire ecosystem (including CarPlay) to create a more unified experience.
App updates
Major changes in Phone, Camera, and Safari apps
Three key apps—the Phone app, Camera, and Safari—are expected to see major changes in iOS 19.
The Phone app could get a new feature that lets users combine their favorite contacts, recent calls, and voicemails into one view.
Meanwhile, both the Camera app and Safari are likely to receive more visual upgrades like a transparent address bar for Apple's browser app.
Gaming integration
A dedicated gaming app
Apple is said to be working on a dedicated gaming app that would combine Apple Arcade and the App Store's game offerings into one platform.
The new app will serve as a central hub for the achievements, leaderboards, and other App Store content.
This development comes after Apple's acquisition of its first game studio, RAC7.
Health innovation
AI-powered virtual health coach
The upcoming iOS update could see the introduction of an AI-powered virtual health coach. The new feature would recommend lifestyle changes and health tips based on user data from the Health app.
There are also plans to update the Health app with a food-tracking feature for logging carbohydrate and caffeine intake.
Battery features
AI-backed battery management
iOS 19 could bring AI-powered battery management to improve iPhone's battery health. The feature would analyze device usage and adjust settings to extend battery life. A new charging icon on the lock screen showing estimated time until fully charged is also expected.
Messaging upgrade
Messages app to get more features
The Messages app is also set to get an Apple Intelligence-backed translation feature that can automatically translate messages as soon as they hit users' inboxes.
A polling feature for group chats powered by Apple Intelligence might also be introduced, along with the ability to set a background image in line with WhatsApp and Instagram.