Why BBC is threatening legal action against Perplexity AI

Perplexity has dismissed BBC's claims as "manipulative and opportunistic."

The company said that the broadcaster had "a fundamental misunderstanding of technology, the internet and intellectual property law."

Since the launch of ChatGPT, publishers have been worried about AI chatbots that scour the internet for information and summarize it into paragraphs.

Perplexity has already been accused by media organizations such as Forbes and Wired for plagiarizing their content.

In response to these concerns, it has launched a revenue-sharing program with publishers.