Why BBC is threatening legal action against Perplexity AI
What's the story
The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has threatened legal action against Perplexity, an artificial intelligence (AI) search engine.
The UK broadcaster accuses the start-up of using its content to train its "default AI model," Financial Times reported.
In a letter to Perplexity's CEO Aravind Srinivas, BBC warned it could seek an injunction unless the company stops scraping its content and deletes any copies already used for training purposes.
Counter
Perplexity dismisses BBC's claims
Perplexity has dismissed BBC's claims as "manipulative and opportunistic."
The company said that the broadcaster had "a fundamental misunderstanding of technology, the internet and intellectual property law."
Since the launch of ChatGPT, publishers have been worried about AI chatbots that scour the internet for information and summarize it into paragraphs.
Perplexity has already been accused by media organizations such as Forbes and Wired for plagiarizing their content.
In response to these concerns, it has launched a revenue-sharing program with publishers.
Legal action
NYT had also sent 'cease and desist' notice to Perplexity
In October, The New York Times had sent a "cease and desist" notice to Perplexity.
The notice demanded that the company stop using the newspaper's content for generative AI purposes.
This incident further highlights the growing concern among media organizations over their copyrighted content being used without permission or compensation by AI companies.