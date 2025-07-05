Character.AI's new model generates interactive videos using image and audio

Technological advancement

How the TalkingMachines model works

The TalkingMachines model listens to audio and animates parts of a character's face, such as the mouth, head, and eyes. This is done in sync with every word, pause, and intonation. Character.AI is using a custom 1.2B-parameter audio module for voice, capable of capturing speech and silence. The company claims that this new model can generate high-quality videos without compromising on consistency or image quality. It supports a range of styles from photorealistic humans to anime characters and 3D avatars.