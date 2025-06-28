You can soon use YouTube's video editor on your iPhone

Google is gearing up to launch its YouTube Create app on iOS devices. The move comes almost two years after the app was first launched for Android in September 2023. Job listings reviewed by TechCrunch have revealed that the tech giant is actively hiring engineers in India for this iOS development project.

App evolution What is YouTube Create? YouTube Create was launched in the US and seven other markets back in 2023. It later expanded to 13 more countries by February 2024. The app offers free mobile video editing tools for content creators, including GIFs, stickers, and effects for YouTube Shorts and long-form videos. Google made YouTube Create after consulting with 3,000 creators to ensure it met their needs.

Market analysis YouTube Create has a long way to go Despite its unique features, YouTube Create has struggled to compete with established players like ByteDance's CapCut editor. As per Sensor Tower data shared with TechCrunch, YouTube Create has been downloaded less than 500,000 times this quarter and just four million times since its launch. In comparison, CapCut and InShot were downloaded 66 million and 21 million times respectively on Android devices in Q2 alone.