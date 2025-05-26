What's the story

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'Shalarth ID' scam in Maharashtra has discovered a massive fraud involving the recruitment of over 500 teachers.

Out of 622 teachers appointed, only 75 were hired through proper procedures, a senior police official said.

The remaining 547 were recruited using fake IDs after paying ₹20-30 lakh each.

The total value of this scam could exceed ₹100 crore, the official added.