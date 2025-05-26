What's the story

The Supreme Court has rejected an RTI application seeking a copy of the in-house inquiry committee report into allegations of cash discovery at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence.

The application was filed by Amritpal Singh Khalsa on May 9 and was rejected by the court's Central Public Information Officer (CPIO).

Khalsa's request for a copy of the communication sent by former Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to the president and prime minister recommending Justice Varma's removal was also rejected.