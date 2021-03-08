With an aim to accelerate sales, Nissan-owned Datsun has announced attractive discounts across its entire product portfolio in India, including the redi-GO, GO, and GO+ models. These deals are valid till March 31 and can be availed in the form of cash discounts, corporate benefits, as well as exchange bonuses. Here are more details.

The Datsun redi-GO is available with a cash discount, exchange bonus, and corporate bonus (for government and PSU employees) of Rs. 15,000 each. Meanwhile, the Datsun GO and GO+ are up for grabs with an exchange bonus and cash discount of Rs. 20,000 each, along with special LTC offers for government and PSU employees. The exchange benefits can be availed only at NIC-enabled showrooms.

The Datsun redi-GO sports a chrome-outlined grille with sleek adjustable headlights, L-shaped DRLs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there is a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, a power steering wheel, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and dual airbags. The car is available with two petrol engine choices: a 0.8-liter motor that delivers 54hp/72Nm and a 1.0-liter mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

The Datsun GO has a hexagonal grille with a muscular bonnet, a power antenna, LED DRLs, and 14-inch alloy wheels. It offers a spacious cabin with five seats, an adjustable steering wheel, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and 'Follow Me Home' headlamps. The hatchback draws power from a 1.2-liter petrol engine that churns out 67hp of maximum power and 104Nm of peak torque.

