How to create photo albums on Facebook

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Dec 12, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Facebook is the go-to platform for many to share thoughts, feelings, and photos. The service works seamlessly and provides a handy option to upload photos directly through a post. However, if you have too many photos from an event or period of time, it would be better to create an album and add all those images in one place. Here's how you can do that.

Benefit

Photo albums: A way to organize images

Photo albums on Facebook serve as folders in your gallery, allowing you to keep track of images from particular events. You can create an album for all photos from a family vacation or a semester of school and add them all at once or over time. The process is pretty simple and can be executed on your device.

Process

Steps to create an album

To create an album, head over to your profile page, and tap on the "Photos" tab. From there, tap on "Albums" in the "Your photos and videos" section and hit "Create Album" to enter album title and who can see it. After this, choose the photos you want to add from your device, add descriptions, and click on "Post" in the bottom right corner. You can also add additional details like location or tag people in respective photos.